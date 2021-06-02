Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Lockdowns hit large and small state economies alike, Gujarat shows best progress

Lockdowns hit large and small state economies alike, Gujarat shows best progress

Premium
Public movement declined drastically, reaching the same levels as in May last year, when the country was under even stricter nationwide curbs.
4 min read . 11:37 AM IST Pooja Dantewadia, Tauseef Shahidi

  • With mobility levels shrinking to May 2020 levels, economic activity appears to have come to a halt last month. Electricity use declined for the first time in six months, whereas vehicle sales recorded the worst showing since June 2020.

India’s economy began the month of May with a cloud of uncertainty: by April’s last week, most states had gone under fresh covid-19 lockdowns. The second wave has since peaked but the fear factor kept curbs in place throughout the month. The economic cost is now clear across the country, rich and poor states alike, several high-frequency indicators show in the latest monthly update to Mint’s state recovery tracker.

Public movement declined drastically, reaching the same levels as in May last year, when the country was under even stricter nationwide curbs. Just about 1.2 million e-waybills were generated per day on average, a one-year low and down from around 2 million in April. Electricity consumption had its first decline in 2021 as compared to pre-pandemic levels, while vehicle registrations also went down by an annualized 46% since the same month two years ago.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!