Logistics costs should fall to 10% of GDP: Minister Gadkari

Yes, they have taken the decision and recalled vehicles. We had a hard discussion with EV makers. We are very much sensitive about the life of the people, but at the same time, you should understand this is a new technology. Even globally, we don’t have standards for these new innovations. The chemistry of batteries is also changing from lithium-ion to aluminium ion, sodium ion etc. Now we are going for aluminium technology. So, new experimental instruments are there, but we need some time to rectify the technology and some time to standardize the regulations. It is a process. We don’t want to support people who are taking advantage of the law, but at the same time, we have to encourage the people to use new technology, new innovation and research; otherwise, our strong action will stop all the initiatives and all the new policies and new technologies.