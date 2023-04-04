Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said logistics has become the centerpiece of India’s policy making in its journey towards becoming a developed nation and a leader in international trade.

During his address at the ICRIER Release of the Report on Express Delivery Services, the minister stated that the growth in overall exports over the last two years despite challenges like inventory pile-up, high raw material costs, freight issues, and the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact is commendable.

He said that the government is making a conscious effort to change the mindset of looking at things from the old perspective and living in the hesitations of history. It is the result of these efforts that the overall exports from India in 2022-23 are expected to be about US$ 765 billion, he said.

The government is focused on taking digital connectivity across the length and breadth of the country, with 4G and broadband internet reaching almost every corner of the country, Goyal said as per a statement released by the commerce and industry ministry.

Express delivery services is yet to come to terms with the huge potential India holds and the scale, efficiency, and building blocks through technology must be utilized to bring down the cost in logistics, Goyal added.

He said that the government is taking steps in this direction through massive infrastructure development under PM GatiShakti for smarter and faster planning and implementation of projects, Unified Logistics Interface Platform and dedicated freight corridors.

The minister further stated that the Prime Minister’s vision for India is big and bold, and the entire world is looking up to India with hope and confidence that the country can deliver. He appreciated the role played by youth in the startup sector and encouraged them to think big and work towards making India a developed country.

He emphasized the importance of speed in determining the success of India and called for newer ideas and ways of doing work in the spirit of togetherness for the country.