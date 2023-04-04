Logistics has become centerpiece of India’s policy: Piyush Goyal1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
The growth in overall exports over the last two years despite challenges like inventory pile-up, high raw material costs, freight issues, and the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact is commendable, Goyal said
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said logistics has become the centerpiece of India’s policy making in its journey towards becoming a developed nation and a leader in international trade.
