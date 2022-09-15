How the logistics policy might speed up freight

India’s logistics sector is largely unorganized and fragmented, which is why the country’s logistics costs are as high as 14-15% of the GDP, against 7-8% in developed nations such as the Singapore and the US, who leverage it to boost exports. The NLP aims to bring down India’s logistics cost to 8% in the next five years. As per some estimates, about 16% of India’s agri-production is wasted at different stages of the supply chain. The policy seeks to limit losses incurred while transporting perishable commodities to under 5% by improving the warehouse facilities and cold chain efficiency.