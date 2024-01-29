Logistics-Tech Startups Face Uncertain Future as Freight Slump Continues

Logistics technology companies are cutting costs and slashing staff as a prolonged slump in freight stretches into 2024.
Freight forwarder Flexport, digital broker Uber Freight, and warehousing provider Flexe are cutting workers this year following waves of layoffs in 2023 across technology-focused freight startups.
Founders of logistics technology companies, as well as their chief executives and investors, say weak freight volumes and high interest rates are stretching some companies to their limit.
Flexport is planning to cut nearly 20% of its staff this year, or about 500 people, according to a person familiar with the matter, the second significant round of layoffs at the company in less than six months.
“You need to basically hunker down and survive," said Larry Aschebrook, managing partner at growth-stage venture capital fund manager G Squared. His firm has backed Flexport and freight broker Transfix, which laid off workers last year.
Logistics startups reached huge valuations during the Covid pandemic when a wave of consumer spending pushed freight volumes and shipping rates to record levels. After consumer spending on goods slowed in 2022 and freight volumes plummeted, some of these companies struggled to survive.
One of G Squared’s investments, digital freight broker Convoy, went from being valued at $3.8 billion in 2022 to shutting down in October 2023, because it couldn’t keep up with costs that included hundreds of highly-paid software engineers.
“These companies are all bloated because they are building in advance of demand," said John Anderson, an operating partner at private-equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group. “That’s fine as long as someone keeps funding you on that prayer and that hope."
The layoffs in the startup sector mirror cuts at incumbent freight and technology companies. Investors say the difference between the startups and their more established rivals is the incumbents have stronger balance sheets that make them better able to withstand the downturn.
Venture-capital investments in supply-chain technology startups fell to $780 million in the fourth quarter of last year, down from $5.2 billion in the same quarter two years earlier, according to PitchBook Data. With less funding, declining revenue and mounting losses, startups have been forced to cut workers.
Flexe, which connects businesses to warehouses with shared space, laid off 99 workers this month, or 38% of its workforce, after cutting 131 workers in September 2023. Karl Siebrecht, the Seattle-based company’s co-founder and CEO, said in an emailed statement that the business has a “very significant cash balance and will continue expanding."
A spokeswoman for Uber Freight said the cuts this month represented less than 1% of the company’s workforce and that Uber Freight is “in growth mode."
Despite the struggles, supply chain visibility startups such as Project44 and FourKites said their services are in demand because of the recent shipping disruptions in the Red Sea where Houthi rebels have been attacking commercial ships.
“The incident in the Red Sea is a tailwind for our business," Project44 founder and Chief Executive Jett McCandless said. Chicago-based Project44, which had at least two rounds of layoffs in 2023, has made several tweaks to its software to offer customers relevant information, McCandless said. Highlighting delay schedules has been one, he said.
The pressure to cut costs comes from customers as well as from investors, said Matt Elenjickal, founder and chief executive of FourKites, which provides freight tracking services for companies such as consumer products giants Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark.
“Fortune 500 companies want to work with companies that are financially stable," Elenjickal said.
FourKites laid off 30 employees last month, or about 15% of its workforce, after laying off about 30 workers in the summer. Elenjickal said the cuts mean the company shouldn’t operate at a loss this year.
He said the business “cannot be raising money with no end in sight" and is targeting an initial public offering, possibly in 2026.
Marc Vartabedian contributed to this article.
Write to Paul Berger at paul.berger@wsj.com