Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What to expect for economy if Modi wins? UBS analyses possible scenarios
If BJP forms the government with a majority, fiscal prudence is expected to be maintained, infrastructure would get priority, the digitalization push would accelerate, while the disinvestment policy push would continue, UBS said.
As India approaches the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, most surveys indicate a favorable trajectory for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Analysts widely anticipate that a decisive mandate for the current government would ensure policy continuity and bolster investor confidence in the stock market.