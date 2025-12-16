Lok Sabha passes bill to raise FDI limit to 100% in insurance sector as centre aims to attract investments

The Union Parliament's Lok Sabha passed a bill to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit to 100% in the Indian market on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, as the central government aims to attract funds into the country.

Responding at Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the higher FDI into India will attract more foreign operators into the country's insurance market, making the policies more affordable for the customers.

“Monopoly doesn't give us that advantage, and therefore, the more the competition, the better the rates,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. “Another priority which our government has given is to strengthen the public sector insurance companies...since 2014, we have been doing a lot of things to improve their financial health,” she said.