Long term investors like SWFs, pension funds can be tapped to finance greening of economy: Amitabh Kant2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Kant made a strong case for evolving systems so that more private and institutional investors invest in projects that help nations to meet SDG and net zero emission goals.
New Delhi: The world is flush with funds and with right steps, private capital and investments from pension funds and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) can be effectively deployed in meeting the green transition of developing nations, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said at a conference in the capital.
