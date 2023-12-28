Long-term funding for deep-tech startups on cards: PM-STIAC chaiperson
Summary
- India aims to be globally competitive in technology, space, defence, energy, medical sciences
New Delhi: The government is working on a new policy to financially support deep-tech startups so that India can be globally competitive in technology as well as boost its space, defence, energy, medical sciences and pharmaceuticals capabilities, Ajay Kumar Sood, chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), and principal scientific advisor to the government, said in an interview.