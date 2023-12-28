Long-term funding for deep-tech startups on cards: PM-STIAC chaiperson

“You have to be competitive, means you have to have your own technology. That is where deep tech startups, which are based on very innovative science and engineering, come. Such startups are very few in India. Most are service-oriented startups, which is okay. But out of the 100,000 startups (in India), hardly 10,000 can be called deep tech. That’s what we must increase. So, our office along with other ministries prepared a document, Deep Tech Startup Policy, which we had put on our website for consultation. Feedback is in and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is preparing a cabinet note to make a policy intervention for encouraging deep tech startups." With this, India can be globally competitive, and be a net exporter of technology, Sood said.