Long-term inflation outlook at odds with near-term risks: RBI Bulletin
Summary
- In the article titled State of the Economy, RBI said softer retail inflation figures for September and October 2023, along with a prolonged pause in the monetary policy stance, resulted in an irrational long-sightedness
MUMBAI : The objective of aligning India’s inflation with the 4% target on a sustainable basis is far from assured, according to an article in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s December bulletin. It also cautioned against, what it called a case of hypermetropia or far-sightedness, among some of its stakeholders.