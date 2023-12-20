Long-term inflation outlook at odds with near-term risks: RBI Bulletin

MUMBAI : The objective of aligning India’s inflation with the 4% target on a sustainable basis is far from assured, according to an article in the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI )’s December bulletin. It also cautioned against, what it called a case of hypermetropia or far-sightedness, among some of its stakeholders.

In the article titled State of the Economy, it said that softer retail inflation figures for September and October 2023, along with a prolonged pause in the monetary policy stance, resulted in an irrational long-sightedness. The article said that while the stakeholders are focusing on distant inflation forecasts moving towards the 4% target, they are overlooking significant near-term risks of potential spikes in inflation due to food price volatility.

Under such circumstances, a clamour rises for rate cuts or at least for the central bank to commit to a path of moderation in the level of policy rate, it said. “Such views imperil the conduct of monetary policy in the pursuit of its goal of durably aligning inflation with the target. These views also undermine the foundations of growth," it said.

Written by RBI officials, the article had the customary disclaimer stating that the views expressed are those of authors and not necessarily reflective of the central bank’s views.

Following RBI’s decision to maintain its inflation target for FY24 and revise growth forecast, governor Shaktikanta Das said on December 8 that the 4% retail inflation target had not been achieved, and cautioned that headline inflation remained volatile due to various supply-side shocks.

Inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), was at 4.87% in October, down from 5.02% in September and 6.83% in August. It rebounded in November to a three-month high of 5.5%. According to RBI projections, inflation will go up further from the September-October average of 4.9% before it comes down. It is expected at 5.6% in Q3; 5.4% in the full year of FY24; and 4.6% for the first three quarters of FY25.

“On a real-time basis, inflation is hurting discretionary consumer spending, and it is holding back topline growth of manufacturing companies as well as their capex. If inflation is not brought back to the target and tethered there, there is a strong likelihood that growth may falter," the RBI officials warnein the article.

Pointing to earlier editions of the State of the Economy article cited above, the authors said inflation expectations of households were still not settled; business and consumer confidence in the inflation outlook was yet to turn optimistic.

The authors said that despite significant global headwinds, the Indian economy remained the fastest growing major economy in 2023. The outlook, the article said, is one of cautious optimism as consumer confidence remains positive, supply chain pressures in India remain below historical average levels, although they have edged up in recent months.

“The pace of global growth may slow further in 2024 while disinflation at varying pace in different geographies may pave the way for interest rate reductions. In India, the broad-based strengthening of economic activity that is under way will likely be sustained by easing input costs and corporate profitability," it said.