Long-term inflation outlook at odds with near-term risks: RBI Bulletin

Inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), was at 4.87% in October, down from 5.02% in September and 6.83% in August. It rebounded in November to a three-month high of 5.5%. According to RBI projections, inflation will go up further from the September-October average of 4.9% before it comes down. It is expected at 5.6% in Q3; 5.4% in the full year of FY24; and 4.6% for the first three quarters of FY25.