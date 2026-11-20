Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur on Thursday called on Indian businesses to address the issue of stagnant wages, stressing that improving employee compensation could boost consumer spending and support economic growth.

Speaking at the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention 2026, Thakur said higher wages could translate into stronger demand, setting off a positive economic cycle and contributing to India's development goals for 2047.

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"The other big thing which is spoken about is stagnation of wages. You all need to look into that," she told industry representatives, according to ANI.

Thakur elaborated on how higher wages could contribute to economic growth, explaining that better compensation would boost consumer demand and reinforce the cycle of economic activity.

"Again, from a virtuous cycle perspective, what that does in my mind is that it stimulates demand. It stimulates demand, then the virtuous cycle again steps up," she stated.

Thakur also called on businesses to take a broader view of their role in the economy by working with the government, supporting demand in both urban and rural areas, and improving workplace conditions for employees. According to her, such steps would benefit businesses in the long run by strengthening consumption.

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"I would urge industry to look at all sides of the picture, whether it is partnering with government in shape of PPPs, whether it is helping us together stimulate urban demand and also rural demand, making conditions for everyone who works for us better," she said.

Thakur stressed that improving employees' financial well-being should not be viewed simply as a charitable gesture. Instead, she presented it as an economic imperative, arguing that greater purchasing power among households would help sustain consumption and reinforce the growth cycle.

"Not only because of, it's not a charitable viewpoint. It is a viewpoint that I'm presenting here as something that is in our interest because that keeps the cycle going and we are in a good spot to doing that," she mentioned.

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Thakur also pointed to changing socio-economic conditions in rural India, noting that government initiatives had improved living standards in villages. These changes, she said, had also affected migration patterns and the availability of workers in urban areas.

She said people who had moved out of poverty and extreme poverty constituted a growing consumer base, offering businesses an opportunity to tap into rising demand as their purchasing power increased.

"This is the group of people that are your clients in terms of the ones that will create demand," she said.

Thakur added that industrial growth and the employment opportunities it generated could help more people move above poverty levels, expanding the consumer base and creating fresh sources of demand for businesses.

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Private investment picks up, says Thakur Earlier in her address, Thakur said India had successfully navigated multiple external economic challenges over the past decade without losing momentum in its growth trajectory.

She emphasised the need for closer collaboration between the government, businesses and communities to drive economic expansion and achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Thakur also pointed to a revival in private investment since April, noting that investment activity was gradually gaining momentum and spreading across different sectors.

She said industry would have a crucial role in this process by contributing to infrastructure development, strengthening manufacturing and boosting investment, while helping generate demand in both rural and urban markets.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X