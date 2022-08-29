Looking at duty-free access for ODOP products in FTAs: Goyal

Under the One District One Product or ODOP scheme, the Department of Commerce is working with states to turn each district of the country into an export hub by identifying products with export potential.
The union government is looking to get duty-free access for products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in order to boost exports, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
Goyal said that for several decades, the fruits of development were asymmetric and confined to some regions but there has been a fundamental shift in thinking of the government in the last eight years and ODOP is aligned with this vision of taking prosperity to every part of the country.
“We are doing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) where we are looking at duty-free access for all these products. So we can create international acceptance of these products," Goyal said while speaking at the launch of the One District One Product gift catalogue and storefront on the public procurement portal GeM.
Under the ODOP scheme, the Department of Commerce is working with states to turn each district of the country into an export hub by identifying products with export potential. For instance, Petha has been identified for Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Rose from Ajmer in Rajasthan and Milk products from Hisar in Haryana.
The Minister asked Ministries, Departments and other government bodies to consider ODOP products exclusively for gifting purposes both within and outside India. He further stated that the G20 summit which is set to take place in India soon is a great opportunity to showcase ODOP Products.
He suggested that the delegates of G20 be given exposure to ODOP products through well-curated exhibitions of good quality ODOP products and tours of craft villages.