‘Looted’ nation: The ultimate guide to decoding Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs
N Madhavan 8 min read 06 Apr 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Summary
- In 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, a protectionist trade measure that imposed 25% duty on all imports. Major trading partners Canada and Europe retaliated. What happened next has lessons for Trump, and his advisers.
Chennai: In 1947, the US led 23 nations into signing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT). The effort was to lower trade and tariff barriers among nations. Over the next 48 years, it took eight rounds of painstaking negotiations before GATT could evolve into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995.
