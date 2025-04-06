‘Looted’ nation: The ultimate guide to decoding Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs

Tariffs in the past have not revived factory jobs. According to a Federal Reserve study, when Trump imposed steel tariffs during his first term, the increase in jobs in the steel sector was far less than those lost elsewhere on account of higher prices the tariffs caused. A similar scenario is set to play out again, on a larger scale. It is expected that the tariffs will, at best, create 1.5 million manufacturing jobs. But according to Moody’s Analytics, the economy will lose 3.5 million jobs if the US heads into a recession because of the tariffs.