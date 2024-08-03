Lousy jobs report forces Fed to reckon with hard landing
Nick Timiraos , Paul Kiernan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Aug 2024, 10:53 AM IST
SummaryPolicymakers have been focused squarely on inflation. Now, after Friday’s jobs report, they need to worry about the labor market, too.
The script is being flipped for the U.S. economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less