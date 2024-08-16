The week in charts: Low inflation, export fall, Google Pixel price

Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s aim to achieve 500 GW clean energy by 2030. Retail inflation fell below RBI’s 4% for the first time in nearly five years, but mainly due to a high base. Meanwhile, Google has launched its most expensive smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renewable aim In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted India's remarkable achievements in combating climate change, noting that the nation's efforts have both "reassured and surprised" the world. Modi also expressed confidence that India will achieve the aim of 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based electricity by 2030. As of July 31, India has 197 GW of installed capacity of renewable power, with Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka leading the charts, each with over 20 GW capacity.

India's retail inflation came in at 3.54% in July, slipping below the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target for the first time in nearly five years. However, this decrease was mainly due to the high base effect from July 2023, when inflation had surged to 7.44%. Compared to June, inflation pressures increased in July, with the consumer-price index rising 1.42% month-on-month, a Mint analysis showed. This marked the largest month-on-month increase in a year, driven by higher food prices.

Bharti’s bet 24.50%: That's the stake in British Telecom (BT) Group Plc that Bharti Enterprises is about to acquire. British Telecom Group Plc is the UK's largest mobile and broadband provider. The purchase will be made through Bharti Televentures UK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Global, which will buy the equity from Altice UK. Initially, Bharti Televentures will acquire 9.99% of BT immediately, with the remaining 14.51% to be bought once regulatory approvals are obtained.

India Inc.'s performance in the first quarter of 2024-25 was marked by a steady revenue growth of 9%, while its profits retreated to single digits (5%) mainly due to a relatively higher base, a Mint analysis of 1,475 BSE-listed companies showed. Both revenue and profit got a fillip from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, excluding which net profit contracted 3.3% from a year ago—the second consecutive quarter of decline—while revenue grew at a lower 6%.

India's merchandise exports growth fell 1.47% year-on-year in July, to an eight month low of $33.98 billion, data released on Wednesday showed. The downturn was mainly due to decreased global demand and declining prices of commodities and metals. Petroleum products contracted the most with exports declining almost 21%. Meanwhile, merchandise imports rose 7.45% to $57.48 billion in July, resulting in a wider trade deficit of $23.5 billion from $20 billion a year ago.

Pixel price ₹172,999: That's the price of the latest foldable smartphone launched in India: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by Google. This is the first time Google has launched its entire smartphone lineup in India, joining a number of bands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Motorola, with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold being its most expensive phone. Google also plans to reduce prices for its Pixel 8 series and 7a smartphone models following the cut in import duties in the Budget.

Safety concerns The rise in factory accidents within the automotive supply chain has prompted the effectiveness of current safety protocols. According to recent study by Safe In India (SII), an organization focusing on the safety of automotive industry workers, factory accidents have risen from 799 in 2021-22 to 1,597 in 2023-24, Mint reported. However, the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has strongly refuted allegations of widespread safety issues, saying that every safety incident cannot be traced to the vehicle manufacturer.

Chart of the week: Rise of retail Retail investors, once passive players, have now emerged as a dominant force in India's stock market. Now, 762 NSE-listed companies have over 50,000 retail shareholders, up from 441 in March 2020. Further, 54 firms boast over a million retail shareholders, a nearly five-fold increase in four years, a Mint analysis shows.

