Economy
Low oil prices could fuel the next phase of India’s growth
Summary
- The increasing likelihood of softer global crude prices is good news for India and boosts optimism as the economy continues to defy weak global growth
If crude prices remain soft, as analysts and markets predict, the economy could be in for a big boost.
