Low savings rates drive shift to FDs

Low savings rates drive shift to FDs2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:45 PM IST
- Spread between savings and term deposits hits three-year high
Customers are increasingly shifting funds from low-yielding savings accounts to fixed deposits (FDs) because of the widening interest rate gap between the two, increasing deposit costs for lenders.
While savings interest rates have remained largely unchanged in the past three years, banks have significantly raised interest rates on time deposits to attract customers. For example, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, offers 2.7-3% on savings deposits, similar to what it paid in early 2020, while providing 6.8% on one to less than two-year term deposits.
“This is quite natural. Earlier, the delta between savings and deposit rates was quite small. As interest rates moved up, the delta has increased, and customers naturally tend to move into term deposits, which has been happening for some time," said Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank.
Batra attributed the 25.8% growth in ICICI Bank’s term deposits from a year earlier, compared to a 9% growth in current and savings accounts (CASA), to customers’ search for higher rates. In fact, ICICI Bank’s savings deposits grew 6.6% in the three months to June, lower than the 14.8% growth in current account funds, where banks do not pay interest on deposits.
The rate differential between savings and term deposit rates stood at a three-year high of 260 basis points (bps), showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The gap was 220bps and 230bps in FY22 and FY21, respectively. The data, which considers rates on savings and one-three year term deposit rates of the top five banks, shows a 260bps gap between the highest term deposit rate and the highest savings rate among these banks. The latest dataset available is up to 19 August 2022 and was released in September. “Customers are shifting to FDs because they are getting probably slightly better interest rates, and also they can lock those interest rates for a longer time. So, we do see such a trend. It’s fine; at least overall deposits are growing," said V. Vaidyanathan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of IDFC First Bank.
This, Vaidyanathan said, is a phenomenon playing out, and if this is good for the customer, then it is quite alright. The private lender’s CASA (current and saving account) deposits comprised 46.5% of its overall deposits as on 30 June, as against 50% in the same period last year. Its CASA ratio, an indicator of low-cost funds at the disposal of banks, contracted despite a 27% growth in such deposits in the June quarter from a year earlier. That is because IDFC First’s term deposits increased at a faster rate of 66% in the same period.
A similar trend was observed at public sector bank Punjab National Bank (PNB). Its share of CASA deposits shrank to 41.9% as of 30 June from 46.34% last year. “The reason for the decline in the CASA is because there is a wide gap between the savings bank interest as well as the term deposit interest. Some of the customers with liquid funds have shifted from savings to term deposits," Atul Kumar Goel, the CEO of PNB, told analysts on 26 July.
According to S&P, this shift from low-cost to high-cost deposits has been going on in other Asian countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia as well. In Singapore, for instance, depositors have been shifting into higher-yielding FDs, and the proportion of low-cost CASA deposits has steadily declined over consecutive quarters.
“In Hong Kong too, amid high interest rates, banks have seen deposit migration from CASA deposits to time deposits," said Geeta Chugh, senior director-financial institutions ratings at S&P Global Ratings.