Low savings rates drive shift to FDs

The rate differential between savings and term deposit rates stood at a three-year high of 260 basis points (bps), showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The gap was 220bps and 230bps in FY22 and FY21, respectively. The data, which considers rates on savings and one-three year term deposit rates of the top five banks, shows a 260bps gap between the highest term deposit rate and the highest savings rate among these banks. The latest dataset available is up to 19 August 2022 and was released in September. “Customers are shifting to FDs because they are getting probably slightly better interest rates, and also they can lock those interest rates for a longer time. So, we do see such a trend. It’s fine; at least overall deposits are growing," said V. Vaidyanathan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of IDFC First Bank.