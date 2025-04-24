Economy
What cooling oil prices mean for India (Hint: A lot)
Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 6 min read 24 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Softening global crude oil prices are expected to ease fiscal pressure, reduce the Centre’s fertilizer subsidy burden, and improve macro indicators in FY26
Cooling crude oil prices are expected to ease India's fertilizer subsidy burden and import bills, in a spot of relief for the economy navigating a raging tariff war. Cheaper oil also promises to lower current account deficit (CAD), ease inflation and stabilize the rupee.
