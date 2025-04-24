What cooling oil prices mean for India (Hint: A lot)

Brent crude prices cooled from nearly $75 per barrel in January to around $60 in March as demand fell, supply rose, and trade tensions flared. In April, the price inched back to $65. In contrast, oil averaged around $80 in 2024, and $82 in 2023. Oil has an outsized influence on India's import bills since the country imports 86% of its requirements. According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the Indian crude basket averaged $79.85 per barrel in 2024. In the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), the average slipped to $76.68 per barrel.