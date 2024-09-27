Lower interest rates don’t guarantee a soft landing
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryEven though borrowing costs are falling, many businesses might still face a squeeze.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Whether interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve help engineer a soft landing depends only partly on how much weakness is under the hood of the U.S. economy. Success also depends on lower borrowing costs spurring new investment and spending to counteract any slowdown.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less