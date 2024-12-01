LPG Price hike: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have on December 1 raised the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹16.50, now at ₹1,818.50 in Delhi, as per an ANI report.

Commercial LPG now costs ₹1771 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, ₹1,927 in Kolkata and ₹1,980 in Chennai, according to PTI.

The price hike affects businesses reliant on LPG, while 14.2 kg domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged, providing some relief to households, it added.

Further, the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by ₹4, with immediate effect from today.

Price Hike Trend Last month too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by ₹62. This is the fifth straight monthly hike in commercial LPG price and the consecutive price hikes are expected to impact small businesses and commercial set-ups such as restaurants and hotels among others that rely on LPG supply.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order, the report added.

Jet Fuel or ATF price hiked 1.45% Further, according to a PTI report, the price of jet fuel or air turbine fuel (ATF) has also been hiked today by 1.45 per cent in the monthly revision today.

ATF price has increased by ₹1,318.12 per kilolitre, to ₹91,856.84 per kl in Delhi, which houses one of India's busiest airports — the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), it said.

The ATF price in Mumbai is now up to ₹85,861.02 per kl on December 1, from ₹84,642.91 previously.

This is the second straight monthly increase in jet fuel prices after rates jumped by ₹2,941.5 per kl (3.3 per cent) on November 1. That hike came after two rounds of reduction which had taken the rates to their lowest level this year. ATF price on October 1 was cut by 6.3 per cent ( ₹5,883 per kl) and by ₹4,495.5 per kl, or 4.58 per cent on September 1.

Monthly Price Revisions Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes including VAT.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by ₹2 per litre in mid-March ahead of the general elections. Petrol costs ₹94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at ₹87.62.