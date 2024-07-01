LPG Gas price: OMCs slash commercial gas cylinder prices; check new rates here

  • Oil marketing companies have announced a price reduction for commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective July 1. The rate for a 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinder has been cut by 30. In Delhi, the new retail price for a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is now 1646.

Shivangini
First Published09:22 AM IST
Oil marketing companies announce a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 price cut for 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective July 1, providing financial relief for businesses.
Oil marketing companies announce a ₹30 price cut for 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinders, effective July 1, providing financial relief for businesses.

Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinder has been slashed by 30 with effect from today, 1st July. In Delhi, the retail sale price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is 1646 from July 1, as per ANI.

The price of the commercial LPG cylinder of 19 Kg has been slashed by 30. Consequently, the new retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now 1646.

This latest price cut follows a series of reductions over the past few months. On June 1st, the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by 69.50 in Delhi, bringing the retail sales price down to 1676. Prior to that, on May 1, 2024, there was a reduction of 19 per cylinder. These consecutive price decreases indicate a positive trend for businesses struggling with operating costs amid economic challenges.

The frequent adjustments in LPG cylinder prices at the start of each month reflect the dynamic nature of the market. Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions.

Although the exact reasons behind the recent price decrease have not been disclosed, it is evident that the oil marketing companies are responsive to the broader economic conditions and markets.

The reduction in LPG prices is particularly significant given the current economic climate. Businesses, especially those in the food and hospitality sectors, heavily rely on commercial LPG cylinders for their operations. The price cuts provide some much-needed financial relief, enabling these businesses to better manage their operating costs and potentially pass on some savings to consumers.

Additionally, the government has been proactive in promoting the use of LPG cylinders for cooking in homes through various schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. It provides subsidies to eligible families, encouraging the adoption of cleaner cooking fuels and improving living standards.

(With Inputs from ANI)

