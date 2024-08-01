Hello User
Business News/ Economy / LPG price hike: Commercial LPG cylinder price increases by 6.5 per cylinder

LPG price hike: Commercial LPG cylinder price increases by ₹6.5 per cylinder

Livemint

LPG prices hiked.

LPG price hike: Price of commercial LPG gas, used by hotels and restaurants, was increased by 6.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

Now a non subsided 14.2 kg Indane cylinder will cost around 803 in Delhi, 829 in Kolkata, 802.50 in Mumbai and 818.50 in Chennai.

The revised prices of 19 kg cylinder will be 1652.50 for Delhi, 1764.50 for Kolkata, 1605 for Mumbai and 1817 for Chennai.

