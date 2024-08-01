LPG price hike: Commercial LPG cylinder price increases by ₹6.5 per cylinder

LPG price hike: Price of commercial LPG gas, used by hotels and restaurants, was increased by ₹6.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new prices will take effect from August 1, 2024.

a non subsided 14.2 kg Indane cylinder will cost around ₹803 in Delhi, ₹829 in Kolkata, ₹802.50 in Mumbai and ₹818.50 in Chennai.