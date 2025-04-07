LPG gas prices to rise by ₹50 per cylinder from tomorrow — April 8, 2025

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices will increase by ₹50 per cylinder starting tomorrow morning, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, according to India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Gas prices will increase from ₹500 to ₹550 for PMUY beneficiaries and from ₹803 to ₹853 for others.

New LPG Gas Prices In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the Oil Minister addressing the media said that the per cylinder price will rise to ₹550 for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). For others, non-Ujjwala beneficiaries the LPG prices is set to increase from ₹803 to ₹853.

“The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by ₹50. From 500, it will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others it will go up from ₹803 to ₹853,” said Minister Puri, noting that this step will be reviewed by the Ministry as the price hike goes along.

The Indian government, through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), aims to provide clean cooking fuel, specifically LPG, to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households across rural India.

Revised Excise Duty According to the official announcement, the government also increased the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 each.

According to Mint's separate report on April 7, the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices will increase to ₹13 and ₹10, respectively, effective from April 8, as per the ministry notification.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday issued a clarification that the customers buying fossil fuels will not be affected by this rise in the excise duty, and this move is aimed towards the company to compensate for the losses.

“Therefore, the excise duty that you have seen increase is not to go on to the consumer on petrol and diesel. That excise increase is intended to compensate the oil marketing companies for ₹43,000 crore that they have incurred as a loss on the gas part of it,” said Puri in the press address.

The increased excise duty is expected to be adjusted against the reduction in petrol and diesel prices that was warranted because of a fall in international oil prices, reported the news agency PTI earlier citing experts. This serves as the reason why the customer will not face the rise in the price of petrol and diesel, as per the report.