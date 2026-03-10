LPG shortage: Check how much 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs in your city — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG price hike: Prices of domestic cooking gas cylinders were hiked by a steep ₹60 each, as oil marketing companies factored in the liquid petroleum gas (LPG) supply issues due to the war in West Asia.

OMCs raised the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder by ₹60 across major cities in India. Data on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website showed that the cylinder now costs ₹913 each in the national capital city of Delhi.

Further, price of the non-subsidised household LPG cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai now stand at ₹912.50, ₹939 and ₹928.50 respectively, the IOC website showed. This is with effect from 7 March.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

LPG cylinder price hike — Check city-wise list

City list 14.2 kg LPG cylinder price Price hike Bengaluru ₹ 915.60 ₹ 60 Chennai ₹ 928.50 ₹ 60 Delhi ₹ 913.00 ₹ 60 Hyderabad ₹ 965.00 ₹ 60 Kolkata ₹ 939.00 ₹ 60 Mumbai ₹ 912.50 ₹ 60 Source: OMCs, w.e.f 7 March 2026

Notably, this is the second increase in LPG cylinder rates in 11 months after a ₹50 hike in April 2025.

What about commercial cylinders and Ujjwala beneficiaries? Price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by ₹ 114.5 each earlier in March. This is used primarily by establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹ 1,883 in Delhi.

1,883 in Delhi. Notably, prices for Ujjwala, the over 10 crore connections given to the poor, remain unchanged, as per a PTI report. Cooking gas price hike: Why is LPG supply hit? Iran has restricted use of the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway amid attacks from the United States-Israel. The chokepoint handles about 20 mbpd of oil — around one-fifth of global consumption — and around one-fifth of global LNG trade, mainly from Qatar. Meanwhile, Gulf oil producers have started cutting output amid disrupted shipping in the region.

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with around 62% imported. Much of these imports normally move through the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia have tightened supplies.

Restaurants, hotels, food delivery hit by scarcity? The hospitality and restaurants sector in India is grappling with a growing shortage of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) supply as the government has taken steps to temporarily limit cooking gas cylinders to high priority sectors such as education and hospitals.

Restaurants in major cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai are warning that operations could be disrupted if supplies do not stabilise soon. Industry groups say eateries depend on frequent LPG deliveries and typically do not maintain large reserves, forcing some establishments to cut menus, reduce operating hours or consider temporary closures.

Further, with LPG supplies now temporarily restricted, food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato may also see some impact as restaurants recalibrate services after taking stock of their existing supplies, according to a Moneycontrol report.

What steps has government announced? Government officials said several steps have been taken to prevent hoarding and stabilise supply.