Magic prices did warn of India’s sticky inflation

Operating at magic price points is like running a high-school experiment in “titration," dripping a liquid of known properties into another of unknown concentration and stopping when the color changes. Except that unlike any substance in the lab, the consumer is an active participant in this experiment. In a country where families earning less than the median household income of roughly $2,300 account for only 10%-15% of overall consumption, a large number of people “would be very conscious about the money outlay and they would be titrating the volume to protect their wallet because their wallet is so small and so limited," Hindustan Unilever Chairman Sanjiv Mehta said on the earnings call.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}