Maha Kumbh 2025: The Maha Kumbh 2025 will likely generate an estimated business of over ₹3 lakh crore through goods and services, making it one of the biggest economic events in the country. According to the industry body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the world's largest religious congregation is expected to witness approximately 60 crore devotees over 45 days.

CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Shri Praveen Khandelwal stated that this world’s largest human gathering has firmly established the connection between faith and economy. Khandelwal mentioned that before the commencement of the Maha Kumbh, initial estimates projected the arrival of 40 crore people and business transactions worth around ₹2 lakh crore.

However, due to the unprecedented turnout, it is now expected that nearly 60 crore people will participate in the Maha Kumbh by February 26, leading to a massive business turnover exceeding ₹3 lakh crore. This has significantly boosted Uttar Pradesh’s economy and created new business opportunities. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 53 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred waters, with millions continuing to visit daily.

Maha Kumbh 2025: How does it impact the Indian economy?

Highlighting the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh, Khandelwal noted that several business sectors have witnessed large-scale economic activities, including:

Hospitality & Accommodation

Food & Beverage Sector

Transport & Logistics

Religious Attire, Puja Samagri, and Handicrafts

Textiles, Apparel, and Other Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Wellness Services

Religious Offerings and Other Ceremonies

Media, Advertising & Entertainment

Infrastructure Development & Civic Services

Telecom, Mobile, AI-based Technology, CCTV Cameras, and Other Equipment

These sectors have also created widespread employment opportunities, significantly benefiting both local and national economies.

Broader Economic Benefits Beyond Prayagraj

CAIT pointed out that the economic benefits of Maha Kumbh are not limited to Prayagraj. Cities and towns within a 150 km radius have also experienced a significant business surge, strengthening local economies. Additionally, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other religious destinations have seen an increase in pilgrim visits, as devotees travel for the darshan and worship of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Lord Shiva in Varanasi, and other deities in nearby regions. This has further fueled massive economic activities in these areas.

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Historic Event with a Lasting Economic Impact