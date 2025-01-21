Economy
Inside the big, fat $30 billion Maha Kumbh economy
Devina Sengupta 8 min read 21 Jan 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Summary
- Apart from being one of the biggest spiritual congregations, Maha Kumbh has been a trade hotspot for many centuries. What are small and big businesses selling and promoting this time? The list is diverse and includes, well, even SIPs! Our ground report.
Prayagraj: About 40 years ago, Mahavir Singh tasted his first success in business. Just eight years-old, he took his family’s camel to the famous Pushkar fair, near his hometown in Rajasthan. He let tourists ride the camel and earned ₹1,000 in a day. Fairs, or melas, he realized, were a great place to make a fast buck. The thought stayed with him.
