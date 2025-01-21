Inside the big, fat $30 billion Maha Kumbh economy

A mini city, divided into 25 sectors, has come up on the banks of the three rivers (Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati) at Prayagraj—the mela spans about 4,000 hectares. Besides hospitality, visitors need a huge array of products and services. Businesses, small and big, want to latch on to that opportunity, just like Singh. In fact, Kumbh has been a trade hotspot for many centuries—Chinese monk Xuanzang, who travelled to India in the 7th century AD, made a mention of the congregation.