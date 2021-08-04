Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead recovery among major states

On the Covid front, July saw some improvement but not enough to preclude the risks of another wave. Compared to June, the number of fresh covid-19 cases came down marginally in July. Kerala continues to be a major outlier among major states in terms of infection rate. The pace of vaccination in India has so far been like a see-saw. After the promising rise in vaccination in June second-half, the numbers once again saw a decline in the first half of July, only to see a bump again in the last ten days.