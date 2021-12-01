The union government, in a letter to the Maharashtra government, said the revised guidelines on quarantine for international passengers is in divergence with coronavirus guidelines issued by union health ministry.

The Centre has urged the state to align the order in line with the health ministry guidelines, so that there is uniformity in implemenation of standard operating procedures (SoPs) across the country.

Maharashtra government has recently revised the gudelines for incoming international travellers amid the scare of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, said that the order issued by the Maharashtra government is in divergence with the Covid-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by Union Health Ministry for international passengers.

"I would, therefore, urge you to align the orders issued by the state with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, so that uniform implementation of the guidelines may be ensured across all states and UTs.

Maharashtra has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving in the state from 'at-risk' countries under the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday night. Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR test on the second, fourth and seventh day of arrival.

According to an updated list by the Centre, the countries designated as 'at-risk' are the whole of Europe, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

If found to be Covid-19 positive, the passenger will be shifted to a hospital. In case the test is negative, the passenger will still have to undergo seven-day home quarantine.

"I would also advise that such modified orders of the state government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers," Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter addressed to Pradeep Kumar Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary of the state's Department of Health & Family Welfare.

According to the Centre's guidelines, passengers coming from at-risk countries will have to undergo RT-PCR testing post-arrival and will be required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight

Travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and must self-monitor their health for 14 days post-arrival but five percent of the total flight passengers shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

However, according to the Maharashtra government guidelines, passengers from other than 'at-risk' countries will have to undergo a compulsory RT-PCR test at the airport. Even if found negative, they will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine. The list of 'at-risk' countries has been announced by the Union government.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday advised states not to let their guard down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

