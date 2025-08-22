Maharashtra gets highest crop insurance claims in PMFBY, Rajasthan follows
Maharashtra topped crop insurance claims under the government's flagship scheme with ₹18,920 crore for 28.3 million farmers, followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka. The data underscores the farm sector's vital role in supporting livelihoods despite industrial growth in these states.
New Delhi: Maharashtra, India’s largest state economy and home to the country's biggest business groups, has emerged as the top recipient of payouts under the Centre’s flagship crop insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), officials said, quoting government data.