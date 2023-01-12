Maharashtra top performer on finances, social indicators: CareEdge study

“The State Ranking study is aimed at capturing the comprehensive performance of the states. This study highlights the areas in which the various states have shown healthy performance and the areas which need further attention of the policymakers. Maharashtra, the financial capital of the country, tops the ranking with a favourable score not just in financial inclusion but also for state government finances and social indicators. In this comparative study, the leading states could offer the others a model to follow," said Mehul Pandya, MD & CEO, CareEdge.