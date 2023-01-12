Maharashtra top performer on finances, social indicators: CareEdge study

Goa topped the ranking among smaller states, scoring high on multiple parameters, such as fiscal prudence, financial inclusion and social factors. In the social category, Kerala emerged as the clear winner. Sikkim led rankings among northeastern states
NEW DELHI: Maharashtra is the best performer among states, with favourable scores in social, financial inclusion, and fiscal categories, followed by Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, as per rankings released by CareEdge.
Goa topped the ranking among smaller states. It scored high on multiple parameters, such as fiscal prudence, financial inclusion and social factors.
The first edition of the CareEdge States’ Ranking report divides states into two categories: Group A (large states) and Group B (northeast, hilly, and small states).
“Maharashtra tops the overall ranking of all states, with a favourable score in social, financial inclusion, and fiscal categories. Gujarat ranks second faring well in economic and fiscal categories, while Tamil Nadu ranks third with an edge in social and governance categories," the CareEdge report said.
Among the northeastern states, Sikkim led the rankings due to better scores in economic, social, infrastructure and environment categories.
“In overall ranking, the top five spots are occupied by western and southern states; Maharashtra takes the lead," the report said.
Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra topped the economic category, which takes into account factors such as GSDP per capita, GSDP growth, FDI inflows, and a high proportion of industry and services in GSVA (gross state value-added).
In the social category, Kerala emerged as the clear winner with the highest score in all social indicators considered, covering education, health and income distribution.
Punjab and Haryana topped infrastructure ranking, due mainly to high power availability, high railway density, and greater irrigated area. However, both states lagged behind in terms of social infrastructure indicators such as beds in government hospitals and the number of schools as a percentage of the population. In the same category. Goa and Sikkim were the winners in Group B.
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh topped the governance category from Group A based on their high ease of doing business (EoDB) rank and better scores in the court conviction rate. In group B, the top rankers were Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.
“The State Ranking study is aimed at capturing the comprehensive performance of the states. This study highlights the areas in which the various states have shown healthy performance and the areas which need further attention of the policymakers. Maharashtra, the financial capital of the country, tops the ranking with a favourable score not just in financial inclusion but also for state government finances and social indicators. In this comparative study, the leading states could offer the others a model to follow," said Mehul Pandya, MD & CEO, CareEdge.
“We have looked at the performance of the states not just in terms of economic growth, physical infrastructure and investment, but also given due importance to social indicators, environmental aspects, governance and financial inclusion," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge. “This is with the recognition that inclusive and sustainable growth is the need of the hour. As expected, the top few ranks have been taken by the western and southern states. Western states have scored high in the fiscal and economic category, while southern states have outperformed in the social and environmental category."
The rankings are based on economic, fiscal, social, infrastructure, financial inclusion, environment, and governance parameters, and cover 46 indicators to rank the major states. Union territories were excluded from the study.