Major changes to GST compliance regime kick in from Saturday

New Delhi: Several key changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are kicking in from 1 January taking the indirect tax regime’s technology driven compliance enforcement to the next level.

GST authorities have been steadily stepping up measures to improve compliance over the last several months by unlocking the technology enabled self-policing features of GST system.

From 1 January, businesses will not be able to avail of any input tax credit on purchases if the supplier does not meet the required reporting obligations. Till now, 5% provisional credit was available to businesses where the supplier has not uploaded the details. The amendments kicking in from Saturday requires that credit for taxes paid on raw materials and services will be available to businesses only after the seller pays the tax collected from the buyer to the government and files his sales return in GSTR-1 form. This has to match with the auto-generated purchase details of the buyer too.

“This is a major step towards credit matching concept introduced in GST law. It will have an immediate impact on working capital of tax payers who are currently availing credit of 105% of matched credit. The change will also mandate industry to validate that procurements are made from genuine and compliant vendors," said EY India tax partner Bipin Sapra in an analysis.

Another amendment to GST law effective from 1 January is that the tax details furnished in the sales return form GSTR 1 by a seller which has not been reported in the return showing summary of transactions in GSTR 3B will be treated as ‘self-assessed tax’. With this amendment, any tax declared in GSTR-1 will be considered as ‘self-assessed tax’ and GST officers will have power to initiate recovery in case of differences in tax reported in the two forms.

Industry representatives said that while these changes could be a deterrent to wrong doers, the possibility of these coming in the way of genuine businesses operations could not be ruled out.

