Major changes to GST compliance regime kick in from Saturday

From 1 January, businesses will not be able to avail of any input tax credit on purchases if the supplier does not meet the required reporting obligations. Till now, 5% provisional credit was available to businesses where the supplier has not uploaded the details. The amendments kicking in from Saturday requires that credit for taxes paid on raw materials and services will be available to businesses only after the seller pays the tax collected from the buyer to the government and files his sales return in GSTR-1 form. This has to match with the auto-generated purchase details of the buyer too.

