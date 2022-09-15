Majority of Indians live in states with high inflation2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 12:38 AM IST
- West Bengal reported highest retail inflation of 8.94% in August, followed by Gujarat at 8.22%
NEW DELHI : Six in 10 Indians live in states where retail inflation exceeded the national average of 7% in August, a Mint analysis of government data suggests. This was despite the fact that only 10 out of the 22 states for which such data is available had above-average inflation, which means the highest inflation rates in India are concentrated in some of the most populous states.