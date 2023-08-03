Make in India: Curbs on computer imports4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Importers will need permits to bring in laptops, tablets, servers
India imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and servers to establish the country as a hub for electronics manufacturing amid surging imports. Effective immediately, importers will need permits to bring in laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small computers, and servers, a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said. Personal computers (PCs) designated “capital goods" may be exempt, the agency added.