Make in India: Curbs on computer imports

A government official clarified that the restriction does not mean prohibition, and that imports are allowed but with a licensing condition. The official notification said that the imports would be allowed against a “valid licence" and is outside the purview of ‘Baggage Rules’ in case of international travel. “This move is primarily to safeguard the security of the citizens. The internet is going to expand in a much faster way. Digital citizens should have an environment where they are not exposed to machines which might have security risks. Keeping in mind that some of the hardware could potentially have security-related risks and could compromise sensitive and personal data," the official said.

