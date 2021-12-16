‘Makes sense to keep banking, biz separate’

“Given that banking is a highly leveraged business, dealing with public money, it makes sense to keep business and banking separate. This separation is expected to avoid spillover risks—where trouble anywhere in the group entity may result in transferring risks onto the depositors, leading, in turn, to claims on deposit insurance, with subsequent ripple effects cascading across the largely interconnected financial systems, creating concerns around financial stability. These issues have been flagged by the internal working group also. Therefore, it is necessary that we closely examine related matters before thinking of permitting large industrial houses or NBFCs owned by such houses to set up any new bank. To conclude, let me just say that the jury is still out on the issue," he said.

