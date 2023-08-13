Making sense of India’s GDP growth promises
Summary
- With a consistent growth rate of 6-7%, India is likely to remain the fastest growing emerging economy in the world. But that won’t be enough to fulfil dreams of becoming a developed economy by 2047.
A series of recent promises and projections has kept the narrative on the future of India’s economic growth on cloud nine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will become the third largest economy during his “third" term. Standard Chartered sees India’s gross domestic product (GDP) at $6 trillion by 2030 and per capita income at $4,000 by then. Several other projections put India on a similar track over the next 10 years. However, a closer look reveals none of these estimates really imply India growing any faster than it is already growing—and these would turn true even if it remains stuck in the 6-7% growth range.