Making sense of India’s GDP growth promises

A series of recent promises and projections has kept the narrative on the future of India’s economic growth on cloud nine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will become the third largest economy during his “third" term. Standard Chartered sees India’s gross domestic product (GDP) at $6 trillion by 2030 and per capita income at $4,000 by then. Several other projections put India on a similar track over the next 10 years. However, a closer look reveals none of these estimates really imply India growing any faster than it is already growing—and these would turn true even if it remains stuck in the 6-7% growth range.

S&P Global Ratings has projected a 6.7% annual growth rate between 2023-24 and 2030-31. This level of consistent growth will certainly keep India’s tag of the fastest-growing emerging economy, but it won’t be enough to meet the dream of becoming a developed economy by 2047, India’s centenary year of independence. In a special report titled ‘India @ 100’, the Reserve Bank of India has projected that the country’s real GDP will have to grow 7.6% per annum for the next 25 years, raising its current per capita GDP of $2,500 to $22,000, to join the developed economy club.

Medium-term projections largely put growth at around 7% or less for the next eight to 10 years. But even in the past, despite the much-praised high-speed growth rate following economic liberalization, India never has had a consistent 7%-plus growth rate.

“India’s potential growth is just over 7%, provided the investment rate remains above 30% of GDP," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice chancellor at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University. “Growth is a necessary condition but not necessarily a sufficient condition to take care of the world’s largest population. We need more inclusive growth, that is development leading to more jobs."

Mileage and milestone

In the three decades since the 1990s, India’s annual average growth rate has improved from 5.7% to 6.6%. Between 2001 and 2008, India had achieved 7-8% growth five out of eight times but the global financial crisis dragged down the average. (The erstwhile GDP series had more optimistic GDP figures for that period.) Sustaining a high level of growth—not recorded before—consistently over the next 25 years will be an uphill task, if not impossible, not to mention the possibility of shocks and crises.

Take for example the Covid-19 pandemic, which dragged India’s GDP behind by at least two years. Back in 2019, promises of India becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2025 had induced optimism among Indians, but now it is likely only in 2027, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund. The projections imply an average growth of 8.3% at current prices in the next five years. (Since the $5-trillion aim is in nominal terms, the growth rate considered here is nominal, different from real growth rates referred to so far.) If India sustains the same level of growth over the next decade, it will become a $10-trillion economy by 2036, Mint calculations show. But as a growing economy, at one point or another, these milestones will inevitably be achieved, economists said.

That’s also the case with India’s almost certain status as the world’s third largest economy. India is already the fifth largest economy, with $3.73 trillion GDP, just about half a trillion shy of Germany (fourth) and Japan (fifth). As India becomes a $5-trillion economy in 2027, it would have surpassed both Germany and Japan—a milestone which is just around the corner.

Where to…?

With India now the most populous country and China’s growth slowing, there is no denying the former is poised to attract the world’s attention. However, pushing its real growth trajectory from 6-7% to 9-10% at least for a few years will require a number of structural changes to improve employment, especially solving the dismal female labour force participation rate, rejuvenating the manufacturing industry, and more private investments.

While India’s growth trajectory cannot be compared to China’s due to the difference in their style of governance and policy making, China’s stupendous GDP rise included consistent double-digit growth rates for several years. Despite its status as an upper-middle-income economy and eradication of extreme poverty since 1991, “a significant number of people remain vulnerable, with incomes below a threshold more typically used to define poverty in upper-middle income countries", according to the World Bank. This means India, too, will need to focus on increasing per capita income as a better gauge of overall development.

India ranks 139th in terms of per capita GDP. With overall economic growth, this metric has also grown quicker in recent years, rising 5.46% annually on average between 2016 and 2020, up from 4.91% in the preceding five years. One can argue that the improvement has been concentrated at the top of the income pyramid, and that the informal sector is underrepresented in GDP calculations, but that is another story. When the overall economy grows at a faster rate, so does per capita GDP. More focus on raising income levels through better education, employment opportunities and addressing income inequality could play key roles. For a developed economy dream, the per capita GDP needs to grow over eight-fold over the next 25 years, as per RBI’s estimates.