Making sense of India’s GDP growth promises

Take for example the Covid-19 pandemic, which dragged India’s GDP behind by at least two years. Back in 2019, promises of India becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2025 had induced optimism among Indians, but now it is likely only in 2027, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund. The projections imply an average growth of 8.3% at current prices in the next five years. (Since the $5-trillion aim is in nominal terms, the growth rate considered here is nominal, different from real growth rates referred to so far.) If India sustains the same level of growth over the next decade, it will become a $10-trillion economy by 2036, Mint calculations show. But as a growing economy, at one point or another, these milestones will inevitably be achieved, economists said.