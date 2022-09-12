Making sense of the rise in consumer loans

During the coronavirus pandemic, consumption fell as people saved for medical exigencies. Lately, demand for consumer loans has been rising. In July, credit growth in personal loans was up 18.8% from a year ago, against 11.9% in July 2021. The demand was primarily in housing and vehicle loan segments, indicating that discretionary demand is reviving. It is also important to note that the rise in demand comes despite costlier loans, after the Reserve Bank of India repeatedly raised policy rates. The demand for consumer loans is expected to rise further, with the festival season round the corner.

