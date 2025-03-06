(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is poised to continue keeping its rate unchanged on Thursday, saving its policy ammunition as the US rolls out wide-ranging tariffs that could hurt the trade-reliant nation.

Bank Negara Malaysia will hold the overnight policy rate at 3%, according to all 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank last adjusted rates with a quarter-point hike in May 2023.

Malaysian officials have remained optimistic about the country’s growth prospects, giving little reason for the central bank to immediately follow in neighboring Thailand’s footsteps with a rate cut. The economy is one of Asia’s best-performing, and its faster-than-expected fourth-quarter growth helped it meet the government’s growth forecast for 2024.

Still, there is growing concern over President Donald Trump’s plan to impose duties on semiconductors, and the country is seeking talks with the US for a solution. Electrical and electronic products made up 40% of Malaysia’s exports last year.

Here’s what to watch out for in the statement at 3 p.m. local time:

Growth Risks

Malaysia may be able to count on domestic spending and its investment pipeline to mitigate the potential effects of weakened external demand.

The country drew a record 378.5 billion ringgit ($85.4 billion) in approved investments last year, up 15% from a year earlier. That could create more than 200,000 new jobs for the Southeast Asian nation, cushioning the economy as it braces for lower trade growth and investments this year.

At the same time, domestic spending will be supported by efforts to boost salaries, from hikes in public pay to an increase in the minimum wage for the private sector.

Still, risks remain on the horizon, especially if Trump follows through with his plan to impose tariffs on chip imports soon.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

BNM is likely to continue to project resilient domestic demand. But it may acknowledge greater downside risks to investment and exports from the threat of US tariffs on semiconductors. Should this risk or other growth risks materialize, we’d expect a shift to an easing bias and a rate cut to follow.

Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

Inflation Outlook

Inflation has stayed under control, with price pressures remaining below estimates for a third straight month in January. That could provide breathing room for the economy as Malaysia prepares to raise petrol prices for the country’s wealthiest 15% by the middle of this year.

Malaysia’s central bank has maintained that the impact of such policy reforms on inflation will remain contained. Still, upside risks could arise from larger cascading affects from policies to broader CPI prices, BNM said on Feb. 14.

“While the fiscal reform measures may exert some upward pressure on prices, their overall impact on inflation is expected to be limited, provided they are implemented gradually and in an orderly manner,” RHB Investment Bank Bhd economist Chin Yee Sian said in a research note on Feb. 21.

The government expects consumer prices to rise 2%-3.5% this year, with the broad forecast range reflecting the risks to inflation.

Currency Outlook

Pressure on Malaysia’s ringgit remains as the Federal Reserve may maintain a cautious approach to rate cuts in 2025, coupled with the potential for renewed US inflation, MIDF Research said in a note Monday.

Still, the ringgit may strengthen against the dollar in 2025, albeit at a slower pace to the evolving US monetary policy, MIDF said. The ringgit was the best performer across emerging markets in 2024, rising by 2.7% and ending three consecutive years of declines.

