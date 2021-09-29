Mandatory minimum wage plan hits another roadblock

The delay will have a cascading effect on fixing a national minimum wage, which has been a big talking point of the labour code on wages and is seen as one of the few positives by the trade unions and the working class. The time lapse also means a minimum wage floor rate is unlikely to be notified even in 2021 despite the code being passed by Parliament in 2019. This is the third committee the Centre has set up so far on fixing a national mandatory minimum wage.

