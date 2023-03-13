Manufacturing growth continues in Q4: report2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- There seems to be some softening of cost pressures on manufacturers in Q4, says the survey
NEW DELHI : With growth expected to continue for Indian manufacturing sector in Jan-March 2022-23, there are signs that cost pressure witnessed in the last many months seems to be softening a bit for the sector, said the latest FICCI Manufacturing Survey released on Monday.
