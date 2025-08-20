Govt plans factory clusters, big reforms to boost economy amid US tariff jolt
Summary
The proposals under discussion include interest subventions, the development of manufacturing clusters near infrastructure hubs, and measures to attract more private capital. The measures are also expected to focus on creating jobs, boosting exports, and strengthening domestic consumption.
New Delhi: The government is weighing new measures to boost manufacturing while exploring alternative markets to offset the impact of US tariffs and make Indian products more competitive globally, according to two people familiar with the matter.
