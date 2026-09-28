India’s industrial output growth hits 8% in August led by manufacturing, electricity generation

India's factory output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose to 8.0 % in August, led by sharp expansion in manufacturing and electricity generation, according to provisional data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

The August growth was higher than the revised 7.4% expansion in July, and the 4.7% growth recorded a year earlier.

The August release is the fifth month reading under the new IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year, replacing the 2011-12 series.

Manufacturing, which accounts for the largest share of 76.062% in the IIP, grew 9% year-on-year in August, accelerating from 8.2% in July and significantly higher than 3.6% in the year-ago period. The manufacturing sector has recorded growth of 8% or more in the last three consecutive months.

Electricity generation and gas supply increased 12.3% during the month, rising from 8.7% growth in July and much higher than 3.7% growth in the year-ago period, pointing to accelerated production of electricity to meet the rising power demand. Water supply, sewerage and water management grew 6.3% in August.

Mining and quarrying output, however, contracted 5.6% from a 0.9% decline in July and a 15.8% growth a year earlier. The contraction came during the monsoon season, when mining activity can be affected by weather conditions.

The expansion was relatively broad-based, with 18 of 23 industry groups within manufacturing recording positive growth. Motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers grew 25.2%, electrical equipment 30.9% and other transport equipment 25.3%. Other sectors, including rubber and plastic products, beverages, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal products and textiles also contributed to manufacturing growth.

Use-based classification data showed a mixed but largely positive trend, with capital goods output rising sharply by 16.9%, signalling improving investment activity. Infrastructure and construction goods grew 6.4%, intermediate goods expanded 13.7%, and consumer durables increased 11.1%.

Primary goods posted a modest 3.5% growth, and consumer non-durables grew by 2.1%, reflecting some weakness in mass consumption demand.

The output of India's nine core industries, which account for nearly 33% of the weight of the IIP, moderated to 4.8% in August from 5.0% in July.

IIP growth was aided by a sharp rise in capital goods, intermediate goods, infrastructure, and consumer durable goods, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. “For the five-month period, growth was at 6.7%. If this is maintained, India can register growth of 7-8% for the year on the back of higher growth during the festival season with demand building up. This makes the third quarter very critical for industry.”

“The revival in industrial growth is a positive sign, as this has been witnessed in the last few months. Growth in credit to industry has also been very high and broad-based supporting the hypothesis of the sector recovering quite rapidly this year to contribute positively to overall growth,” he added.

IIP growth has averaged at 7.7% in July-August 2026, up from 6.2% in Q1 FY2027, suggesting that industrial volume growth has remained strong in these months, which should partly offset the likely impact of margin pressure stemming from the renewed surge in global commodity prices, on the Q2 GDP growth, said Rahul Agrawal, principal economist, Icra Ltd.

“Capital goods sector continued to grow and maintain its lead pointing to continued investment activities in the economy.” said Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research. “The segment’s performance, along with growth in infrastructure/construction goods and intermediate goods, indicates increased investment activity. Ind-Ra is of the view that IIP growth could moderate in September around 6% due to base effect in the overall index and manufacturing sector that accounts for 76% of the index.”

What has changed in the new series The August data are among the first readings under the revised IIP series, which seeks to better reflect changes in the structure of India’s industrial economy.

The revised index expands coverage beyond the traditional sectors of mining, manufacturing and electricity to include gas supply, water supply, sewerage and waste management activities. The mining and quarrying component has also been broadened to include minor minerals and rare earth minerals. It has also been split into dedicated indices for fuel minerals, metallic minerals and non-metallic minerals.

The energy basket also includes separate tracking of renewable and non-renewable electricity generation, allowing policymakers to better monitor India's evolving energy mix.

The new series comprises 463 item groups (1042 mapped products) compared with 407 in the previous series, including 120 newly added products such as CCTV cameras, stents, aircraft and spacecraft parts, magnetic stripe cards, articles of non-woven textiles and vaccines. Sixty-four outdated products, including kerosene, CFL lamps, printing machines, sewing machines, and certain tyre tubes, have been dropped from the basket.

The data have also been revised to improve representativeness, including by excluding permanently closed factories and adding operating units and newly commissioned large factories.

The IIP shift to 2022-23 is the tenth revision of base year of IIP. The index was first prepared with base year 1937 and thereafter revised to 1946, 1951, 1956, 1960, 1970, 1980-81, 1993-94, 2004-05 and 2011-12.